BINDLEY, JOYCE JOLLY
Joyce Jolly Bindley, 78, of Andrews, North Carolina passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Bindley, and her second husband, Roger Dale Jolly.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Bindley and wife, Sandi, and Eric Bindley and wife, Tammy.
No services are planned at this time.
Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, www.iviefuneralhome.com,
in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019