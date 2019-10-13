Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivie Funeral Home
126 Cherry Street
Andrews, NC 28901
(828) 321-4312
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE BINDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE JOLLY BINDLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE JOLLY BINDLEY Obituary
BINDLEY, JOYCE JOLLY
Joyce Jolly Bindley, 78, of Andrews, North Carolina passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Bindley, and her second husband, Roger Dale Jolly.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Bindley and wife, Sandi, and Eric Bindley and wife, Tammy.
No services are planned at this time.
Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, www.iviefuneralhome.com,
in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now