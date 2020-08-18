HOLLINGSWORTH,

JOYCE LYNN (BLANTON)

Joyce Lynn Blanton (Hollingsworth), 75, passed away on July 23, 2020.

She was born on December 26, 1944 to Ivey and Ruby Blanton of Alachua, Florida. Joyce was the twelfth of twelve children.

Joyce is preceded in death by both of her parents, a daughter, Tina Gayle Lewis and ten of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her three remaining children, James Haire, Mitchell Haire (Sandy) and Donna Monahan (Paul). Her sister Margaret Whitaker (Calvin), ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held later this year at Newnansville Cemetery,

Alachua, Florida.



