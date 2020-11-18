Joyce McCallum
Gainesville - Joyce McCallum passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at Haven Hospice from complications due to pneumonia. She was born August 11, 1929 at Alachua General Hospital joining her parents, Wade and Bessie and sister, Mary Zade. Joyce graduated from Gainesville High School in 1947 and in 1949 began a long, happy career at the Gainesville Sun, retiring in 2000. She thought of her colleagues at "The Sun" as her second family.
Throughout the years she was involved in Altrusa International, The Thomas Center Board of Directors, Red Hatters, Eastern Star, GHS Has-Beens, and Covenant Church. Joyce loved to travel and was always ready to take a cruise, a trip to New York, or visit with family and friends. She will be remembered as a kind, unjudgmental, loving soul.
Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Jimbo Mayfield of Fruitland Park, FL, her son, Tom of Gainesville, grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jay and Maya Mayfield of Germantown, MD, Bin Mayfield of Fruitland Park, FL, and her great granddaughter, Masie Mayfield of Germantown, MD.
Graveside Services will be held Monday November 23, 2020 at 1:30PM at Newberry Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Altrusa International of Gainesville, FL Inc. PO Box 358510, Gainesville, FL 32635-8510, Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90 Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606, or Covenant Church 3111 NW 16th AVE, Gainesville, FL 32601. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main ST Gainesville, FL 32601 www.milamfh.com