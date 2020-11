Aunt Joyce will be sincerely missed. I remember her being such a positive force as a marvelous Aunt to Doug and me as well as such a fantastic Mom to Marilyn and Tommy. She made the best Cole Slaw ever and I remember sharing Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches for lunch. She was also the first and only one I’ve ever seen that added Grape Jelly to the Grilled Cheese Sandwiches . She was such a great person and will be missed.

Mitch McCallum

Family