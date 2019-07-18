|
|
MCNAIR, JOYCIE MAE
Life-long resident Ms. Joycie Mae McNair, age 70, passed away June 30th, 2019 at Shands UF Hospital. Ms. McNair was converted at an early age. Joycie attended public elementary school and then went on to Lincoln High School. She was preceded in death by her son; Richard D. Lewis, and sister; Mary Smith.
Ms. McNair is survived by her brother; Henry McNair (Victoria), Gainesville, FL, sister; Jeanette Williams, also of Gainesville, FL, and step-son; Ronnie Griffin whom she raised from a small child.
Graveside Services for Ms. McNair will be held 11:00am, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Grass Lawn Cemetery, Rev. Marcia Mobley, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. McNair will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:30am until the hour of Service.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019