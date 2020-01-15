|
INFANTE,
JUANA MERCEDES
Juana Mercedes Infante, 93 of Gainesville, Fl passed through her Transition on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at peace at home. She was born in Vueltas, Cuba, where she grew up on her father's joyful farm with nine brothers and sisters. Her mother and father were Cecilia Na'poles and Teofilo Milian. Juana was first in her class at 'La Escuela del Hogar' (a home economics school), despite many missed days due to family illness. She graduated from the school of pharmacy at 'La Universidad de la Habana', where she met her love and life companion, Eduardo Infante, (diseased). She lovingly raised her children while they were young. After emigrating to the U.S., she renewed her Pharmacy license and worked for many years with Corrections in North Florida. Juana loved books and learning was her passion in life. Her love of learning was accompanied by an open and inquisitive mind, always eager to explore and expand her horizons. She loved flowers and red roses were her favorite. Juana is survived by two daughters, Olga Infante (David) of Allentown, PA and Cecilia Infante (Cornell) of Gainesville, FL and a son Eduardo Infante (Yolanda) of Alachua, Fl, four Grandchildren, Guillermo Martin, Yasmin Infante, Eduard Infante, Christopher Campbell, a sister, Iris Milian, a brother Esteban Milian, and several nieces and nephews. She was kind and loving beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020