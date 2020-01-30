|
|
ADAMS,
JUANITA WILLIAMS
Mrs. Juanita 'MUDDEAR' Williams Adams, age 91 took her flight home Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Alaska Jones and Mr. Warren Williams.
She received her education in the Columbia County School System and was employed at Lake Shore Hospital for forty (40) years.
She was a devoted Member of Hope Henry A. M. E. Church until service discontinued and was a faithful member when she united with Miracle Tabernacle Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mr. Frank Adams, Jr. and her only sister Mrs. Gussie Lee Jones.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children; Phillip W. Adams (Allene), Frankie Cole (Charles), Frederick Adams + Elmira+, Alphonso Adams (Kathy), Wanda Diane Owens (Tony) and Donald Demetri Adams. Fourteen (14) grand children, forty (40) great grandchildren and five (5) great-great grand children.
Funeral service for Mrs. Juanita 'Muddear' Williams Adams will be held 2:00pm Saturday February 1, 2020 at Miracle Tabernacle Church, 1190 S W Sister Welcome Road, Lake City, FL. Apostle Cleopatra J. Steele, Ministry. Visitation with the family will be held Friday 4:00pm until 6:00pm January 31, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 540 Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, FL., Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Cards, Flower, ETC... for Mrs. Juanita Williams Adams are to be sent to COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 N. E. Washington Street, Lake City, Fl. (386) 752-3566 Fax (386) 752-3567.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055.
Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020