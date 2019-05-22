Home

TONGER, JUDI
Judith Patricia Tonger, 80, of Interlachen passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Putnam Community Medical Center following a brief illness. Judi was born in Detroit, Michigan and had lived in Interlachen 49 years, coming from Alachua.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25th at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Interlachen. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2019
