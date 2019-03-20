|
|
CURTIS, JUDITH
WANDA JOHNSON
Judi passed away in Orlando, FL, August 14, 2018 at age 77.
Judi was born in Sanford, FL, September 3, 1940.
Judi graduated from Gainesville High School, worked at many businesses in the Gainesville, FL area including, University Chevrolet, Raulerson Construction, and Alachua County School Board. After moving to North Carolina, she was part owner of several Chrysler Corp. dealerships in the Asheville, NC area in which she worked. She and her husband eventually settled in New Smyrna Beach, FL, where she was part owner of Liberty Collison at the time of her death.
She is survived by her son Jeff (Karen) of New Smyrna Beach, grandchildren Rebecca and Kyle Curtis, as well as Patti Curtis of Asheville, North Carolina, and stepsons Scott and Shawn of Ohio. She is also survived by two sisters, Diane Graham of Orange City, FL and Joyce White of Williston, FL, and a brother, Donald Johnson of Gainesville, FL.
She was a special aunt to her many nephews and nieces and enjoyed, and hosted, many family gatherings. She also had close friends and former co-workers in the Gainesville area.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Lowell Curtis, and her parents, Charles Johnson, Sr., and Nina Byrd Johnson of Gainesville, as well as brothers, Lawrence of California and Charles Jr. of Arizona, and sister, Edna Reed of Port Orange.
Judi had been suffering with numerous health problems in recent years, but was still keeping up with family and friends and concerned over everyone. She was a genuinely caring person.
She is greatly missed here on earth, but free from her pain and suffering and is now visiting with all those who passed before in her heavenly home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019