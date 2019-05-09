|
HALL, JUDITH
Judith Hall, a 54 resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away on April 27, 2019.
The Services for Ms. Hall will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:00am. viewing will be held on Friday from 6-7pm. All services will be held at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019