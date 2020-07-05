FARRELL, JUDITH McINNISJudith McInnis Farrell, 81. Judy passed away in peace on June 26, 2020. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida and moved her family to Newberry, Florida in 1984.Strong in her Faith, and passionate for Jesus, she used her gift of encouragement to spur others on in their goals, ambitions and calling in their lives. She was always ready for a long conversation, was a life-long farm girl, who had a passion for training horses and students for well over 50 years. She was the coach of the UF Equestrian Team in the early 90's and had numerous students on various horse-show circuits. They won many championships over the years. Judy also had a love for Jack Russell Terriers which provided her lots of affection and companionship.Judy was preceded by her parents Malcolm & Eloise McInnis. Survived by her children: Robert (Robin) Farrell, Sarah (Kevin) Acevedo. Grandchildren: Josh (Kate) Acevedo, Danielle Acevedo. Great Grandchildren: Makenna & Aiden Acevedo. Brother Malcolm (Jackie) McInnis. Niece Maurie (Dean) Johnson.A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 on July 6th, 2020 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel, 22405 West Newberry Rd. Newberry, Florida 32669 (352) 472-5361.