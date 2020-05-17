LAMME,

JUDITH SHERWOOD

Judith Sherwood Lamme passed away peacefully in her home on April 30, 2020. Daughter of Agnes Sherwood Lamme and Ary Johannes Lamme Jr., she was raised in Westminster, Maryland, but lived in Gainesville, Florida, for the last 30 years. Judy loved children and animals. She worked at Baby Gator and Santa Fe Little School. She was a lifelong Christian Scientist. Her caregivers and friends, Lisa Davis and Mary Rosier, enriched her life immensely. She is survived by her nephew, Ary Lamme IV, and niece and family, Laurel Lamme, Joshua Braley, and Winnie and Cassie. A celebration of her life will be held at a future time.



