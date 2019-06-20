Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
PEOPLES, JUDY ANN
Mrs. Judy Ann Peoples of Southeast Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Peoples will take place Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00AM from Greater Love & Faith Ministries, 902 SE 10th Terrace, Gainesville, FL; Senior Pastor Kathy Richardson officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Greater Love & Faith from 5:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. She leaves to cherish her precious memories husband Alphonso Peoples, four children; Kashela Richardson, Shedrick Burley, Ramon Johnson and Katara Richardson and a host of other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at 202 SE 14th Place Gainesville, Florida 32641 at 10:15AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019
