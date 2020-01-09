Home

JUDY ANN THACKER

JUDY ANN THACKER Obituary
THACKER, JUDY ANN
Lake Geneva- Judy Ann Thacker, age 77, of Lake Geneva died January 5, 2020 at Shands in Gainesville.
She was born in Marshall, MO on September 10, 1942 to the late Gerald and Mildred (Cunningham) Wiley. She was a retired school teacher with over 40 years of service to public education. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Marshall, MO.
She was preceded in Death by her husband, Martin R. Thacker; and her twin brother, Paul R. Wiley.
She is survived by her son, Shannon P. Thacker (Amanda) of Grandin; her step-daughters, Barbara (Ricky) Russell of Mt. Dora and Mary (David) Hamilton of Eustis. She is also survived by grandchildren, Dakota and Dalton of Grandin; and 7 step-grandchildren, Chrissy, Ryan, Mandy, Carley, Heather, Kendra, and Kelsey.
There will be no memorial service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
