LEWIS, JUDY
WARMACK HASAN
Ms. Judy Warmack Hasan Lewis, 65, died February 25, 2019 in Gainesville, FL at UF Shands with her son at her bedside. Judy was born on April 13, 1953 in Newberry, FL. She was a life-long resident of Newberry. She loved working in the community and just being in church.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother Elvira Taylor and Eugenia Perkins her father Maxie Perkins.
Judy leaves to cherish her memory her father, Freddie L. Warmack Sr.; her son, Travis L. Warmack, grandchildren; Victoria Renee' Cook, Jordon Washington, Travis Warmack Jr., and Lialia Warmack; brothers, Freddie L. Warmack Jr. (Brenda), Arthur Hail, Benjamin Hope, James hope (Lashawn), sisters; Ann Mayberry (James), Gloria Warmack, Kathy McCleary (Rudolph), Gail King (Lewis), Janice Warmack, Cynthia Warmack, Vanessa Warmack; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Female Protective Society in Gainesville. Visitation will be held at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home in Newberry, Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Burial will follow in the Newberry Cemetery. Elder Buck Rollins (Eulogist) Bethel Christian Church.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019