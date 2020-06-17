ROGERS, JUDY (JULIA) LOUISE BERNARDY

Judy (Julia) Louise Bernardy Rogers died Monday May 18, 2020 at North Florida Regional after a time of failing health. She was 80 years old. Born in Marinette, WI, Judy made Gainesville, Florida her home, and retired from the University of Florida after 27 years as an administrative assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, June Marie and Harold Joseph Bernardy of Marinette, WI; several brothers and sisters; and a granddaughter.

She is survived by sister, Lynn Bernardy Peterson of Iron River, MI; son, James Poole; grandson, Joshua Poole; and great-granddaughter, Everley Marie Poole of Anderson, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy loved Gator football, and she tuned in every chance she could. She was an avid reader, a prolific shopper, a life-long learner, and an independently-minded overcomer. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store