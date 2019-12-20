|
MCINTOSH, JUDY M.
Judy Marie McIntosh passed from this life on Friday, 15 November 2019 at the age of 76. She was the daughter of Claude and Julia Krause. She was beloved of her siblings, her many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and countless friends cultivated throughout her early life in Michigan and her adult life in Florida. She was the widow of Perry M. McIntosh to whom she was married 25 years until his passing. She was also the life partner to Grayson Urso for the past 31 years, until hers.
In her lifetime, she toiled as an assembly line worker, acted as the business office manager for an electronics repair shop and a taxi company. She volunteered as a trainer for the adult literacy project in Levy County and as 'Mrs. Claus' to bring holiday cheer to those in her community hospital and nursing home. The role that was of greatest importance to her, though, was that of being a mother.
She was the mother of Kimberly, John, Terresa, and Danial; stepmother of Ricky and Donna; and grandmother of Candice. She made no distinction between 'biological' and 'non-biological' and they were all equal in her eyes and heart. She was not able to be active in the raising of Kimberly, John, and Donna, but always carried them close in her soul. Gifted of a generous spirit, she also embraced as their mother, Sheryl, Beth, and John, the spouses/partners of her adult children. Her love as a mother also encompassed the children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren of the large extended family she shared with Grayson.
Diagnosed in mid-life with dyslexia, she entered an adult literacy program and forever thereafter was an avid reader. She had a passion for classic rock and country music. She loved to dance, once winning a jitterbug state championship in her teens, and she continued to do so as long as her body allowed.
We were so fortunate she shared with us her time, creativity, warmth, compassion, and irreverent sense of humor. She was the person who would pick up your call at midnight, listen to you until 2am, and made you never feel you had imposed in any way. Our lives are forever enriched from her presence in them.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019