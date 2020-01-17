Home

JUDY MARIE DAMGAARD

Judy Marie Damgaard passed away early morning on January 9th, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Judy was born December 2nd, 1939 in Kansas City, MO to Harold and Juanita Barrett. While attending college in Long Beach, CA she went on a trip to Copenhagen where she met, married, and remained in Denmark with her late husband 'Bomsa' Jens-Otto Damgaard. After moving to Gainesville in 1990, she worked alongside her realtor husband until his passing. Judy was an active volunteer with GACAR and Women Council of Realtors. She is remembered for her loving spirit, a fondness for traveling the world, and could always be counted on to enjoy a glass of wine with you. Judy is survived by her sons Kenn and Derek and her brother Norman as well as her 4 grandchildren. Flowers should be delivered to Westside Baptist Church, 10000 W Newberry Rd., Newberry, FL 32606. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to .
Please note location for memorial service which will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:00AM at Westside Baptist Church, Southwest Campus, 8012 SW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
