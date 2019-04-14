|
|
BASON,
JULIA ELIZABETH (BETTY)
Julia Elizabeth Bason (Betty), 84, passed away on April 12, 2019. Betty was born on November 11, 1934. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1952, followed by St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, as an RN. Betty met her husband, Joe, Sr., her 'partner,' shortly after graduation. They were married for 61 years. Betty worked under Dr. Billy Brashear for 15 years and also in the newborn nursery at Shands AGH for decades. She loved her work and she loved those babies. Betty enjoyed fishing, gardening and her grandchildren. She and her partner retired to Suwannee, where they enjoyed many years of happy marriage.
She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bason, Sr., and six siblings.
She is survived by her son, Joe, Jr. (Christi); grandchildren, Kyle (Kaitlyn) and Hailey, and many nieces, nephews, bonus kids, grandkids and fur babies.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park East, 3700 SE Hawthorne Rd. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019