Julia was a Jewel in life. Her charisma and sarcasm was her greatest strength. She was a dear to many especially my Hillary and I loved her for that. Jamie and Chloe, we will never forget the love she displayed towards many but especially her daughters. Her selflessness and how much she sacrificed so that you could have the best of everything. She adored you. May Gods peace bring much comfort. We love you Julia.

Rhonda Douglas

Friend