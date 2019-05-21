|
DURRANCE,
JULIA M. 'JUDY'
Julia M. 'Judy' Durrance of Newberry passed away on May 18, 2019 at E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville. She was born on May 20, 1928 in Webster, Florida to Leonard K and Leila Effie Bass Jones. She was a long-time employee of the Bank of Newberry, where she retired in August 1993. She was active member/officer of the Jonesville Community Cemetery and enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sandoval; her son, Gerald (Vicki) Durrance; four grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Hitt, Brent Hitt, Amanda (Keith) Wheeler, and Lindsay (Kyle) Kueker; six great-grandchildren, Joey, Cheyenne, Braeson, and Kylan Hitt and Kash and Kynlee Wheeler; her brother Leon (Rheta) Jones; and sister-in-law Linda Jones. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Durrance; her parents, LK and Effie Jones; her siblings Beuford Jones, Eva Miller, Quincy Jones, Donnie Jacobsen and Carl Jones.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21 from 5 to 7 pm at Milam Funeral Home, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 10 am at Bronson Road Church, 13830 NE 80th Ave, Newberry, FL with Brother Andy Cook presiding. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Community Cemetery, SW 15th Ave, Newberry, FL. For those who wish, contributions may be made to Bronson Road Church Building Fund, 13830 NE 80th Ave, Newberry, FL 32669; Al'z Place (A daycare program for individuals with memory impairments), 1610 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605; or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669. (352) 472-5361.
