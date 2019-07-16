|
|
SLIMAK, JULIA NICOLE
Julia Nicole Slimak, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on July 12th, 2019 at the age of 13 years-old. She died at home from complications related to her genetic disorder. Julia was born in Gainesville on December 8th, 2005 to parents Shannon Michael Slimak and Kristine Nicole McCabe Slimak. Julia attended school at the Sidney Lanier Center, which she loved, and where she won such awards as 'Most Adorable' and 'Best All Around'. She and her family are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Julia was known for her amazing smile, her sweet nature, and her ability to sleep anytime, anywhere. Though she could not walk, and could not talk, she could make her presence known by filling the room with her loving spirit and her silly cheerful sounds. Julia was loved immensely by her father, Shannon, her mother, Kristine, her younger sisters, Sophie & Jenna, her grandparents, Donald & Sonia McCabe, and George & Janice Slimak, her aunts, uncles, cousins, and many more. Julia's memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 10600 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida 32607. The viewing and visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, with the service following from 6:30 to 7:30 PM. To celebrate Julia's cheerful nature, we will not be wearing black. Desserts will be provided afterwards because Julia was the sweetest! Funeral arrangements are being prepared by Forest Meadows Funeral Homes.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 16 to July 17, 2019