Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
JULIAN SHORE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIAN SHORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIAN L. SHORE Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JULIAN L. SHORE Sr. Obituary
SHORE SR., JULIAN L.
Mr. Julian L. Shore Sr. of Williston, FL passed away on Monday, February 18. 2019 at the Bailey Hospice Center in St. Augustine, FL. He was 92.
Born in Greenville, FL, he came to Williston in 1950 from Gainesville, FL. Mr. Shore proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a WW2 veteran and served on the USS Broadwater Ship in the Pacific. He was a member of the Morriston Masonic Lodge. His hobbies were farming, trucking, logging, land developing, gardening, fishing and building houses.
Mr. Shore is predeceased by his daughter Sonya Shore in 2018. He is survived by his wife Laurrayne, son Julian L. Shore Jr.; brother Charles 'Tiny' (Pat) Shore; sister Mary Taylor; half-sisters Sara Basel, Theresa Evans, and Linda Butler; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, graveside at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with Chaplin Doug Ferguson officiating. Knauff Funeral Home in Williston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now