SHORE SR., JULIAN L.
Mr. Julian L. Shore Sr. of Williston, FL passed away on Monday, February 18. 2019 at the Bailey Hospice Center in St. Augustine, FL. He was 92.
Born in Greenville, FL, he came to Williston in 1950 from Gainesville, FL. Mr. Shore proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a WW2 veteran and served on the USS Broadwater Ship in the Pacific. He was a member of the Morriston Masonic Lodge. His hobbies were farming, trucking, logging, land developing, gardening, fishing and building houses.
Mr. Shore is predeceased by his daughter Sonya Shore in 2018. He is survived by his wife Laurrayne, son Julian L. Shore Jr.; brother Charles 'Tiny' (Pat) Shore; sister Mary Taylor; half-sisters Sara Basel, Theresa Evans, and Linda Butler; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, graveside at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with Chaplin Doug Ferguson officiating. Knauff Funeral Home in Williston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019