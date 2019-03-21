Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
JUNE BEAUREGARD

JUNE BEAUREGARD Obituary
BEAUREGARD, JUNE
An angel was gained in heaven on March 5, 2019 when June Beauregard passed from her mortal body into the arms of her Lord. June was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island in 1942. She moved to Gainesville, Florida in 1973. June was a devoted Catholic attending St. Patrick's Parish and Queen of Peace. June was a loving and caring sister, mother and grandmother.
June is survived by her brothers Richard Swiech of Massachusetts and Kenneth Swiech of Rhode Island.; her two loving sons, Kenneth Beauregard and Michael Beauregard both of Gainesville, Florida; eight loving grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2019 at 3pm at Forest Meadows Funeral Home for those that would like to pay their respects.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
