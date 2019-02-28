Home

Junell Nichole Sapp, age 39, a 1997 Graduate of Gainesville High School, who later attended Saint Leo University, was released into the Arms of Jesus on February 17, 2019 during her stay at Shands Hospital.
Junell was a Member of Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc (Arredondo Community/Gainesville, FL) where Dr. Apostle Larry & Dr. Prophetess Bonnie Mitchell are Pastors, with Dr. Apostle Larry Mitchell Senior Pastor, officiating. The Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Junell will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday following the Eulogy. The Procession will form at the residence of her Mother, Joanne Sapp, 522 SW 5th Ave, Gainesville at 10:00AM.
Precious Memories will remain with her Children - Emperia Hampton and Ashton Addison and Mother - Joanne Sapp (all of Gainesville, FL); Father - Harry Sallet, Jr. (& Step Mother - Joeann) and Brothers - Christopher Sallet, Harry Sallet III, Julian Sallet (all of San Antonio, TX); Sister - Shakeelah Chambers of Tampa, FL; Grandparents - Harry Sr. & Beronia Sallet (Tannie & Clara Sapp preceded her in death) (all of Gainesville, FL); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
