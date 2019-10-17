|
HUTCHINSON, JUSTIN
Mr. Justin "J-Rock" Hutchinson of Alachua, Florida quietly passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Hutchinson will take place Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM from Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL, Dr. George Dix, Jr. Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 13207 NW 151st Place, Alachua, Florida at 10:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019