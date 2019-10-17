Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
Mr. Justin "J-Rock" Hutchinson of Alachua, Florida quietly passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Hutchinson will take place Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM from Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL, Dr. George Dix, Jr. Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 13207 NW 151st Place, Alachua, Florida at 10:00AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
