|
|
BEAUCHAMP,
KAREN JOHNSON
Mrs. Karen Johnson Beauchamp of Chiefland, FL passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, FL. She was 79.
Mrs. Beauchamp was born in Tallahassee, FL and graduated from Leon High School and Florida State University. While attending FSU, she met the love of her life, W.O. Beauchamp, Jr. They were married in 1962 and she worked as a school teacher while he was in law school. The couple moved to Chiefland, FL in 1973 where she was a stay at home mom to her three sons and taught piano in her home.
Mrs. Beauchamp was a Baptist and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland where she helped teach the Agape Sunday school class for many years. She was a substitute piano player at the church and sang in the choir. She served several terms as a board member for the Florida Baptist Children's Homes.
Mrs. Beauchamp is survived by her three sons, Brett (Laurie), Blair (Tammy) and Barry (Beth) Beauchamp; one brother, Roy Dozier Johnson; one sister, Debbie Thaxton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland, FL with Rev. Gordon Keller officiating. Burial to follow at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Chiefland or Florida Baptist Children's Homes.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019