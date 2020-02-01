|
ANNIS, KAREN LOGAN
Karen Logan Annis passed away peacefully at Community Hospice House, Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, January 26, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife to Emerson, for over 50 years and a wonderful, caring mother to her two sons, Robert and Ryan.
Karen was born in Milford, Connecticut to Joseph and Louise Logan and was the second of seven children. The family moved to Fort Lauderdale when Karen was in elementary school. She graduated from Stranahan High School in 1966 and then attended and graduated from the University of Florida. She met her husband Emerson, while attending UF in Gainesville, Emerson being that rare species of someone actually born and raised in Gainesville! She never returned to live in Fort Lauderdale, but chose to live in Gainesville where she and Emerson started their family. They then moved to a beautiful setting on acres of land in Newberry where she lived for over 20 years.
Karen was a devoted elementary school teacher for over 25 years and taught at Metcalfe Elementary, Williams Elementary and Newberry Elementary schools. She will be remembered with love and respect from the many student lives that she touched, as well as the love and respect from her colleagues.
Karen was preceded in death by both her parents and three of her brothers, David, Glenn and Collin Logan.
She is survived by three siblings, Kathleen Logan Fariello, Dale Logan and John Paul Logan. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020