Karin Eva Yawn-Tiffin


1960 - 2019
Karin Eva Yawn-Tiffin Obituary
YAWN-TIFFIN, KARIN EVA
Karin Eva Yawn-Tiffin, age 59 of Waldo, Florida passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.
She was born July 25, 1960 in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany, to Mannon Eugene and Sonja Klara Rothenhofer Shaw.
She grew up in the Gainesville area as Karin Shaw.
She was general manager of Red Lobster. She started working at Red Lobster when she was 21. Karin was an extremely hard-working person and loved her Red Lobster family. She enjoyed her after work martini's.
She loved trips to Savannah and taking trips to New York City with her mother.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sonja Yawn in October of 2018.
She is survived by her husband, David Tiffin, Jr.; son, Philip Karwacki; two stepdaughters, Kellie Hunter (Marlen) and Dawn Tiffin; stepsister, Lisa Milam (Barry); grandson, Walker Hunter and her fur babies, Bo And Prissy.
According to her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may
be made to Glioblastoma Foundation.org in Karin's memory. Please visit her
memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
