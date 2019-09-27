|
Kingsland- Mr. Karl Rhydon Owens, Jr, age 80, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Kingsland, Georgia.
Mr. Owens was born on March 5th, 1939 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Karl Rhydon Owens and Margaret Gross Owens.
Karl's life included multiple businesses in the Gainesville area. Karl graduated from Jacksonville University with a business degree in 1962. After graduation, he worked in Contracts and Grants with the University of Florida. He started his career as a Realtor with Green and Rowe Investments in Gainesville, then worked for Coldwell Banker MM Parrish until he opened ERA Tiffin & Owens. He and his wife then opened Global Relationship Center, a business where he and his wife taught relationship courses in Gainesville. He started Owens-Willis Residential Appraisals and then turned this business over to his partner and daughter and started Owens Realty. Karl was President of Sunrise Rotary Club, President of Gainesville Board of Realtors in 1982, Member of Gainesville Rotary Club, Member and President of UF Gator Dugout Club and longstanding member of the Gator Quarterback Club. He also served several terms on Alachua County Planning Board.
Karl was a passionate outdoorsman and an avid Gator fan. He loved hunting and shooting clays with his buddies and attending Gator baseball games. After retiring he and his wife, Janet, spent several years traveling by RV in Florida and Georgia. They then moved to Kingsland, Georgia which was his mother's hometown. Karl and Janet enjoyed reconnecting to all his family in the area. He spent the remainder of his time doing the things that brought him a great deal of joy, such as building his barn on property that he truly loved, using his tractor, planting fruit trees, watching the Gator baseball team, hunting and spending time with his immediate and extended family and friends.
Mr. Owens is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Owens of Kingsland, Ga.; his daughters, Melinda (Micheal) Allen of Cedar Key, FL and Kelly (Adam) Brown of Jacksonville, FL; his sister, Karen (Gary Owensby) of Sapphire, NC; his grandchildren, Katelyn Parham, (Bobby Parham), Kyle Willis (Salina Cardias), Kory Willis (Kelsey Lynch), Haley Brown, Emily Brown; and his great-grandchildren, Luke Parham and Landon Parham.
A celebration of Mr. Owens' life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hatchett Creek. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/KarlRhydonOwensJr
Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Georgia is entrusted with Mr. Owens' arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019