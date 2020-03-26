|
|
LAMBERT, KARMEN
The family of Karmen, would like to announce the passing of their little Angel Karmen Lambert who passed away on March 21, 2020. Karmen will be missed by her family. Karmen's services are scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020. Please visit our website for updates on all services. Professional Services are Under the care of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020