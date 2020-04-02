|
LAMBERT, KARMEN
Karmen Lambert, a two year old of Gainesville, was received in heaven on March 21, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her fond and loving memory her mother, Dariona Lambert, father, Romeo Sheppard, grandparents, Apostle Stanford & Lady Sharae Young, grandmother, Joni Barbara (Angel), grandfather, Ruben Sheppard, great grandmothers, Lillian Spann, Priscilla Williams, and Agnes Young, great grandfathers, Riley Bailey and Stanford Young, Sr., great-great grandmothers, Bessie Mae Shuler and Lillie Mae Brooks; her aunts, Shakiya Stevenson, and Ky'lonii Barber; her uncles Jeiel Holmes (Jasmin), Kelvin Sheppard, and Armon Barber. Viewing for Baby Karmen will be held on Friday at the mortuary from 4-7pm and on Saturday from 11-1pm. ***Due to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, we will be enforcing all government and local rules required by the emergency management ordinance. We will not allow any gatherings at the mortuary, and will be monitoring the amount of people inside and outside of the mortuary. We are asking that you take all precautions and follow the rules of the mortuary. The rules are to sign the register book, view and immediately EXIT the building. All arrangements are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020