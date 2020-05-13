MARTIN,
KAROLYN KAUFMANN
Karolyn Kaufmann Martin age 77, passed away peacefully into the arms of her savior on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at 7:20am.
Karolyn was born on April 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Elma Kaufmann. The family moved to Starke, FL in 1950. Karolyn graduated from Bradford High School in 1961. Following graduation, she was employed by Bell South Telephone Company in Gainesville as a customer service representative and retired in 1991.
Karolyn was extremely outgoing, thoughtful and loved being around people. She was known for and enjoyed planning gatherings for her family and friends. She enjoyed decorating her home, camping/ traveling, and playing games; her favorite being Bunco and Mexican train.
She volunteered at the Keystone United Methodist Thrift Store, Melrose Senior Center, and Keystone Heights Senior Center.
She is survived by her husband and best friend Deane W. Martin of 33 years. Their children Deborah Johnson (Art) of Hawthorne, Sandra Lancaster Patterson (Dave) of Keystone Heights, Heather Martin Morse (Scott) of Huntsville, AL, Darrin Martin of Ocala, FL. Eight Grandchildren- Zim Padgett, Andrew Cross, Katie Padgett Southard, Matthew Padgett, Shane Lancaster, and Madalyn, Keegan, Tristian Morse, and 4 great grandchildren. Also, siblings Lois Clark of Keystone Heights, Paul Kaufmann of Keystone Heights, and Janet Coule of Middleburg,
Due to current social restrictions a memorial service is to be held at Keystone United Methodist Church, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to Haven Hospice, American Cancer Society or Keystone United Methodist Church.
Karolyn wanted to thank her team of doctors Lucia Gordan, MD, Phabir Banik,MD and the Hospice team that cared for her. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF KEYSTONE HEIGHTS.
www.jonesgallagherfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020.