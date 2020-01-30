|
THOMAS, KARRON
YVETTE KNIGHT
Karron Yvette Knight Thomas, age 63, former Administrative Clerk with the VA Medical Center & 1974 Graduate of Eastside High School, left this earthly scene on January 16, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Third Bethel Baptist Church (Rochelle Community/ Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Edward Starling is Pastor, with Min. Stephanie Knight delivering the Eulogy. There will be No Public Visitation of Mrs. Thomas. The Procession will form at the residence of her Mother, Mrs. Margaret C. Sharpe, 612 NE 21st St, Gainesville, FL at 9:00AM.
Endearing Memories will remain with her mother - Margaret C. Sharpe; (father - Willie Joe Knight, Sr. - Deceased); Children - Kenya Davis, Kevyn Terry, Angel Murray and Allen Thomas; 6 grandchildren; siblings - Sandra Jackson, Michael Knight, Linda Baker, Larry Knight, Christopher Knight and Shawnya Hill; Husband - Kevin Bruce Thomas; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
