Dr. Katherine Betts-Martin, died October 6, 2020. She was born June 14, 1923 in Canton, Ohio. Both of her parents immigrated to the United States from the island of Crete. She lived with her parents in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Western Kentucky State Teachers College with a degree in Education. She was a librarian and school teacher in Miami, Florida before obtaining her M.Ed. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Miami. She was later a Visiting Professor of Education at Florida Southern College. During her professional career, she lectured and wrote extensively in the area of early childhood reading and pre-reading behavior; was a member of many professional boards and served as an educational consultant to the US Office of Health, Education and Welfare.
With her husband, Dr. Emmett A. Betts, Ph.D., whom she married in 1972, she continued to consult, edit and write in the area of childhood reading until his death in 1987. In addition to education, Katherine became an accomplished bridge player. In 1996, Katherine married Wilson "Dub" Martin, Jr., they maintained homes in Norwood, North Carolina and Winter Haven, Florida until his death in 1999.
Thereafter, Katherine moved to Haile Plantation in Gainesville, Florida with her dog "Honey". She enjoyed all of the cultural events offered by a college town. Throughout her life, Katherine was blessed by her family and friends and with many enlightened discussions she experienced with them. She was a voracious reader and followed current events and politics until her death. She also managed her stock portfolio and maintained a beautiful home. Katherine will always be remembered for wonderful mind, intellect and the ability to see and appreciate the beauty and good in others.
Katherine is survived by her sister-in-law, Lillian Martin Cason, Lillian's daughter, Delan Cason-Ethridge, granddaughter Della Katharine Crone and great-grandson, Cason Mitchell Crone.
