Katherine Irene Martin Obituary
MARTIN,
KATHERINE IRENE
Katherine Irene Martin, age 71 of Hawthorne, Florida passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born March 29, 1948 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Floyd and Mildred Holes. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Parker and her parents. She is survived by her two sons, Jason Foster and Ben Foster; grandchildren, Katie, Allison and Andrew. Kathy loved her family, friends, knitting, her community and especially her animals.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
