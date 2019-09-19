|
LITTLES,
KATHERINE LEWIS
Katherine Lewis Littles, age 81, Wife of the late David Littles Sr., Retired Kitchen Supervisor/ VA Medical Center, transitioned from this earthly scene on September 15, 2019, while at Shands Hospital.
She was a Member of Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church (under the leadership of Reverend Keith Smith) where she was a Church Mother.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Greater Love & Faith Ministries (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Beatrice Kathy Long Richardson is Pastor, with her Great Grandson, Pastor Danny Williams, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mrs. Littles will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mother Littles' residence, 3819 NE 13th Drive, Gainesville at 9:45AM.
Precious Memories will remain with Mother Littles' children - Harriet Smith (& Timmie), David Littles Jr., Cynthia Littles, Angela Hunter (& Edward) and Bruce Littles (& Melissa); step father - Thomas Ivory; grandchildren/ reared as her children - Tony Brown, Ishenda Ford, Pastor Sharonda Littles and Keith Wimberly; sisters - Laverne Powell (& Leon), Lola Davis and Diane Davis; brothers - Pastor Jerome Lewis and Dea. Ricky Davis (& Mary); 15 grandchildren; great grands; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019