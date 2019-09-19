Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Littles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Lewis Littles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Lewis Littles Obituary
LITTLES,
KATHERINE LEWIS
Katherine Lewis Littles, age 81, Wife of the late David Littles Sr., Retired Kitchen Supervisor/ VA Medical Center, transitioned from this earthly scene on September 15, 2019, while at Shands Hospital.
She was a Member of Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church (under the leadership of Reverend Keith Smith) where she was a Church Mother.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Greater Love & Faith Ministries (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Beatrice Kathy Long Richardson is Pastor, with her Great Grandson, Pastor Danny Williams, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mrs. Littles will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mother Littles' residence, 3819 NE 13th Drive, Gainesville at 9:45AM.
Precious Memories will remain with Mother Littles' children - Harriet Smith (& Timmie), David Littles Jr., Cynthia Littles, Angela Hunter (& Edward) and Bruce Littles (& Melissa); step father - Thomas Ivory; grandchildren/ reared as her children - Tony Brown, Ishenda Ford, Pastor Sharonda Littles and Keith Wimberly; sisters - Laverne Powell (& Leon), Lola Davis and Diane Davis; brothers - Pastor Jerome Lewis and Dea. Ricky Davis (& Mary); 15 grandchildren; great grands; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now