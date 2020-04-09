|
|
BROWN, KATHERINE R.
Mother Katherine R. Brown, 81 of Williston, Florida passed away on April 1, 2020.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Elaine Edwards, Zsa Zsa Brown Ross (Willie, Jr.) and Vonica Brown, 1 son, Marvis Brown (deceased Lavada Brown), all of Williston, Florida.
The services for Mother Brown will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, 11am at New Hope Cemetery( County Rd 318 and County Rd 335, Williston, Florida). Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020