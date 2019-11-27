|
|
JOHNS,
KATHLEEN ANDREWS
Kathleen Andrews Johns, 93, a longtime High Springs resident, departed this life on Tuesday, November 26, at the Terrace Health & Rehab in Gainesville. She was a longtime member of the High Springs Church of Christ and worked many years at the High Springs bank, retiring from Bank of America.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, C.A. 'Jr' Johns, and son Bo Johns. Survivors include one daughter, Martha Deese of High Springs; two grandsons Michael Deese of Fort White and Joey Deese of Alachua; and three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Sid, and Alex Deese.
A private interment in the Dekle Cemetery in Lake Butler will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019