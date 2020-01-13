|
Kathleen (Arupa) Freeman
Arupa Freeman passed away at home, December 22nd, after a short illness.
Arupa, born Kathleen Emond in North Bennington, Vermont, took great pride in her family's long history in Vermont.
She studied English at the University of Oklahoma. and was an editor at the University of Oklahoma Press working on the "Civilization of the American Indian" series.
After a brief stay in Hawaii, Arupa moved to Carmel, CA and was a follower of George Gurdjieff, the mystic and philosopher, working as an editor for McGraw Hill. She adopted the name Arupa, a Sanskrit word meaning formless or non-material, from the Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. Arupa studied philosophy, religion, and mysticism. and was a spiritual seeker. She was both Catholic and Buddhist; jokingly calling herself a Cabu.
Arupa moved to Gainesville in 1982 where she met artist Bob Freeman, both part of the Acrosstown Repertory Theater. She lead a poetry workshop and was Writer in Residence. Arupa, along with fellow writer/poet Kathy Freeperson wrote several woman's performance pieces for the Acrosstown. Arupa also directed her own plays, "Susan among the Angels", "Homeless in Gainesville Florida" and the choreo-poem "The ancestors are calling down the Rainbow".
She wrote two blogs which are still available on-line: http://vermontandotherstatesofmind.blogspot.com/ and http://homevan.blogspot.com/
What really mattered to Arupa , was helping the homeless people she saw around her downtown home.. She advocated tirelessly for the homeless, to the City Commission, op-eds for the newspaper and creating art and theater.
In 2002, Arupa, her husband Bob and friends, began the Home Van, bringing food, clothes, medicine and other supplies to homeless people in a big Chevy van.
The Home Van comes from a place of friendship, and, as an informal group supported by community donations is guided by instinct and kindness instead of rules. The HomeVan went out to the places that the homeless folk were, in "tent cities" and the Bo Diddley plaza, bringing food, clothes, candles, books and the many things that homeless people need.
The Homevan food pantry still provides food and supplies to the downtown homeless and marginally housed. Even in the last few months of her life, though she was quite ill, Arupa would get up to greet and give a "mercy" bag to her homeless friends.
Arupa was proud to accept the 2008 Martin Luther King Jr. Hall of Fame Award and, in December 1919, the Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Award.
Arupa is survived by her husband, Bob Freeman, her step-children Pete, Ezra and Gia step sister Dawn Campbell and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass at St. Augustine Church in Gainesville will be on Wednesday, January 15th at 12:00 Noon.
