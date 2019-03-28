|
DURDEN, KATHLEEN P.
Kathleen P. Durden, 70, of Archer, FL went to Heaven on Sunday March 24, 2019.
She was born to the late Chester and Rebe Phillips, November 24, 1948 in Miami, FL. Kathy graduated from Newberry High School in 1966, after high school she received her license in cosmetology and in 1992 graduated from the International Seminary. Kathy married Melvin J. Durden in 1966.
Kathy worked for the Alachua county school board as a school bus driver for 35 years.
Kathy is survived by her 3 sons Melvin, Darrell and David Durden, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and Petie the cat.
Kathy was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Mother In-Law, Aunt and Cousin and she will forever be missed.
No service will be held per Kathy's request.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019