CRAIG, KATHRYN LANE
The soul of our sweet daughter, sister, and friend, Kathryn Lane Craig, was delivered into Heaven on April 17, 2019 at the age of 35. Lane was born in Columbus, MS on May 2, 1983 to Robert Craig and Jeanie Rosenberger and called Gainesville, FL 'Home Sweet Home'.
Lane's life journey was complicated by physical disabilities at birth. Because of and despite them and with guidance from her Creator, Lane developed an indomitable will and a keen sense of empathy. She loved others mightily and taught us to think more highly of others than of ourselves. She was compassionate, quick to forgive, kind to a fault, patient, and generous in what little she had. She was ever mindful of the feelings of others and intentionally offended no one. Her trust in others was complete. She was quick to give and slow to take, always deferring to others. It is difficult to remember a time when she complained. There was none like her and it was to everyone's loss not to have known her. All of us would be better if we had more of Lane in us.
In her passing, we realize Lane was the most beautiful and best among us. She is our hero. We remember her loveliness and nobleness. Through her, Jesus taught us how he wants us to live our lives. We thank God and give him all the praise for giving Lane to us and count her every day as a gift. While our hearts break in her absence, she yet mends them with her unqualified love for us. We take comfort in knowing that our Lord and Savior has restored Lane to robust health in a new and perfect world.
We'd like to take this opportunity to thank Lane's friends, teachers, and healthcare providers who took an interest in helping improve her welfare and happiness. Little in us is nobler than when we come to the aid of another less able than ourselves. Lane's helpers were many.
Lane is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marion and Stan Rosenberger and Robert Craig, Sr. She is survived by her parents, Robert Craig, Jr. and Jeanie Ginn; her sister, Lacy Lawrence, and brother-in-law, Stephen Lawrence and their children Luke, Katelyn, Stella Rose, and Ben; her 'bonus' parents, Georgia Craig and Rick Ginn; step-sister and step-brothers Caitlyn, John, Paul, and Joe; grandmother Virginia Craig; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Micanopy Historic Cemetery with Reverend David Aucreman officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Lane to
https://moebiussyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019