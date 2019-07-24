|
THOMAS, KATHRYN MICHELLE
Kathryn Michelle Thomas, age 31, of Gainesville, FL, passed into eternity on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Michelle was born August 26, 1987, in Bartow, Florida, to parents, Raymond and Myrtle Hart. She was the middle child of three sisters. For the six years of middle and high school, she competed in Assemblies of God Bible Quiz, memorizing verbatim thirteen books of the Bible. Michelle graduated salutatorian of her high school class at Faith Christian Academy in Orlando, FL. When 19, Michelle served as a missionary assistant in India for a year, one month of which she traveled the country with a team of Indian college students, living as a native. Upon her return to the United States, she ministered as an interim children's director at a local church.
She was in the first class ever awarded Bachelor's degrees at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, FL, receiving a BA in Medical Administration. In addition to earning EMT and paramedic certificates, she also completed a second bachelor's degree through the University of Florida's School of Nursing. Michelle worked in the medical field as a paramedic, surgical tech, ER nurse, home health supervisor, and oncology nurse.
She is survived by her husband, Josh Thomas, her son, Blake, age 6, and her daughter, Cora Jane, age 4; her mother, Myrtle Corbett Schreffler, and step-father, Andrew Schreffler, of Gainesville, FL; her father, Ray Hart, of Orlando, FL; her grandmother, Frances Corbett, of Grifton, NC; two sisters, Deborah Niolet and Diana Hart, of Gainesville and Tallahassee, FL; her niece, Calista Niolet, and nephew, Christopher Niolet; two half sisters; in-laws, Diane and John Thomas of Gainesville, FL; sister and brother in-law, Tiffany and Matt Thomas of Gainesville, FL; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as lifetime friends, Mia and Christina Angelakos, of Orlando, FL.
All those whose lives Michelle touched are invited to a Celebration of Life Service held Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, Gainesville, Florida. In celebration of Michelle's joyful life, please wear bright colors. If your heart desires, you may contribute to the Go Fund Me page to help towards healthcare expenses and a future college fund for her children.
Michelle's life theme was to love God, love others, and live happily. She loved spending time with her family whether walking in the woods, playing in the park, or climbing in bed and watching Andy Griffith reruns. She lived a beautiful, yet simple, life and will forever live in our hearts.
