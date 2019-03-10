|
|
SMITH, KATHRYN
JOYCE JERRELL
Kathryn Joyce Jerrell Smith, 86, of Bronson passed away March 7, 2019.
Mrs. Smith was born December 9, 1932 to the late Edward and Etta Jerrell in Williston, FL. She spent most of her life in the Levy County area, but lived in Crystal River for the last eight years of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Chiefland. In her spare time, Mrs. Smith enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her son Ray Smith (Margaret) of Crystal River, FL and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Eltis Smith, her brothers Kenneth Jerrell, Ed Jerrell, and Buddy Jerrell, and her grandson Blake Smith.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Chiefland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be given to .
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019