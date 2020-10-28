1/1
Katie M. Davis
Katie M. Davis
Gainesville - Mrs. Katie M. Davis age 72, passed away on October 22, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Davis life-long resident of Gainesville attended public school in Alachua County and was a graduate of Gainesville High School class of 1966. She was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her children, Ronnie Isaac, Bernard Isaac, Pasco Williams, Jr., Sharon Mack, Wanda Rivers, Rebecca Mathis(Anthony), all of Gainesville, FL, mother, Elizabeth Hutto, Gainesville, FL, sisters, Mary Hutto(Lonnie), Vernell Brown(Eugene), both of Gainesville, FL, ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Davis will be held, 2:00pm, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hope of Glory, 1910 N.W. 53rd Ave., Gainesville, Pastor Apostle J. Bernard Brown, Officiant; burial will follow in Sand Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Davis will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and at the Church from 1:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Davis 2421 N.E. 64th Terrace, Gainesville, FL, to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
