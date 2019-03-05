|
STARLING,
KATIE MAE DEEN
Katie Mae Deen Starling, 86, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, Trenton, Florida, following a long illness.
Mrs. Starling was born on April 14, 1932 in Trenton, Florida one of 18 children, born to the late Daniel Wesley Sr. and Kate McCarthy Deen. Mrs. Starling's parents died when she was young and she was raised by her aunt, Maggie Serina McCarthy Deen 'Aunt Mag' or 'Mama' as she called her. She graduated from Trenton High School, where she played basketball, and soon after began nursing school. Mrs. Starling worked for many years as a registered nurse at Alachua General Hospital, before going to work at Sunland Training Center, where she stayed for over 30 years until her retirement in 1993. Mrs. Starling was a member of Fairbanks Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Wylton Starling, in 1996.
She was always a nurse, taking care of everyone she knew. She fed the hungry, nursed the weak and comforted the heartbroken. She will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Tresca Starling (Gary) Clemmons, of Trenton; sons, Dean (Lee) Starling, of Graham, Keith (Sherrie) Starling and Paul Starling, both of Alachua; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hines and Marea Christmas, both of Trenton; four grandchildren, Kay Baker of Gainesville, Jessie Robertson, of Trenton, Aaron Cone, of Alachua and Ed Starling, of Pensacola. Five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Fairbanks Baptist Church, 5709 NE 78th Place, Gainesville, with Rev. Bill Keith, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairbanks Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M., in the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
