|
|
HICKS, KATIE MAE ROWE
Katie Mae Rowe Hicks, 81, finished the course of life on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born in Archer, FL on July 19, 1938. Katie lived in Florida and Maryland. Katie graduated from Lincoln High School, Gainesville, FL, Class of 1957; then attended Howard Junior College, Ocala, FL to study Education. Katie held employment at Martin Marietta, Monroe Memorial, Vital Industries and Job Corps-Gainesville.
She leaves to cherish her memories: children, Alphonso K. Hicks (Ann) of Gainesville, FL; LaToynia Hicks (friend Larry) of Gainesville, FL; Wendy K. Freeland (Michael) of Deltona, FL; Michael Hicks of Archer, FL; Bridget McGee (Carlton) of Jacksonville, FL; Cedric Hicks (Lashonda) of Jacksonville, FL; and Derrick Hicks of Locust Grove, GA; mother, Lillian Kyler; siblings, Catherine Lewis (late Earlie Lewis); the late Eugene Rowe (Susie), Sarah Kyler, Evelyn Nealy (Gary), Carol Valentine (Larry), Patricia Law, Deborah Lamb (Michael); 26 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 18107 SW 107th Street, Archer, FL, 32618; Wake, Friday, August 23, 5-7pm and Funeral, Saturday, August 24, 11:00am. Katie will be laid to rest at the St. Joseph Cemetery. The Repast will be held immediately following all services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019