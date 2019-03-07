|
THOMAS, KATRINA
Ms. Katrina N. Thomas, age 44, passed away February 21, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Ms. Thomas was a graduate of Lofton High School, class of 1992, and attended Carver City College. She was employed as a Technician in Healthcare, and was a member of Old Shiloh Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters; Sandrika Webb, Allakasia McNair, both of Gainesville, FL, mother; Sandra Miller, Gainesville, FL, siblings; George Bryant, Franklin Thomas, III, Brandon Hudson, Chenell Thomas, all of Gainesville, FL, Shantel Trotter (Chad), Orlando, FL, maternal grandmother; Geraldine Blake, Alachua.
Funeral Services for Ms. Thomas will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor Winter Brown, officiating; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Thomas will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Johnny and Ethel Brown, 14211 N.W. 136 Terrace, Alachua, FL, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019