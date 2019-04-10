|
|
BRADY, KAY LYNN
Kay Lynn Brady, age 70, of Gainesville, passed away after a battle with cancer on March 24, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was born September 11, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born to Donald and Velma Edgar. She moved to Florida in 1991 where she remained for the rest of her life.
Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Parks.
She spent every moment of her adult life caring for her family. She retired as a Customer Service Manager at Walmart after 22 years. She was selfless and dedicated and will be greatly missed.
Kay is survived by three daughters and one son, James Roe, Dawn (David) Reece, Tracy Brady, and Hollie (John) Wells; one brother, Michael Edgar; twelve grandchildren, Nichole, Taylor, Matthew, Catherine, Megan, Dalton, Christian, Dakota, Jarred, Kilee, Miranda, and Kimberlee; and five great grandchildren, Kayden, Karsen, Raelynn, Tynslee, and Taylee. She also leaves many other family members and friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019