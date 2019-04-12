|
McCANDLESS, KAY NELL
Kay Nell McCandless, 79, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.
Mrs. McCandless was born in McIntosh, Florida on March 25, 1940, daughter of the late Grover 'G.M.' and Edythe Davis. She lived in Gainesville, most of her life, she worked for many years as a property manager for Oak Park Village and was a longtime member of the McIntosh Christian Church. She spent her life also as a caregiver, to both her son and her brother. She loved to travel, going to all the states, except Hawaii.
Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, David H. Jamerson, Sr. and her second husband, Stan E. McCandless, and by her sisters, Gene Davis Scoffield, Lisa Davis Smith and Debbie Farr.
Survivors include; her sons, David (Elizabeth) Jamerson and Steve Jamerson, both of Bronson; a daughter, Jill (William) Messick, of Sarasota; a step-daughter, Tammy McCandless of Gainesville; brothers, Grover 'Jim' Davis and Wallace Stephen Davis, both of Gainesville; sisters, Phobie (Frank) Adcock, Dorie (Rocky) Kinney, both of Ocala and Tina Stone, of Clermont; grandchildren, William Powell, Amanda (Josh) Brown, D.J. Messick and Ashley Wilson; great grandchild, Harper Brown; along with a host of extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 P.M., in the McIntosh Christian Church, 5845 Avenue E, McIntosh, with Pastor Paul French, officiating. Interment will follow in McIntosh Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior, beginning at 2:00 P.M. Following the interment, there will be a dinner, meats provided. Please bring a side dish. The family would like flowers, but those who wish to make donations are asked to do so to the McIntosh Christian Church, 5845 Avenue E., McIntosh, FL 32664. Please visit her memorial page at:
